What the papers say – January 11
Here are the major stories making headlines this Saturday.
Concern over Britain’s economy has led a number of the UK’s daily newspapers this Saturday.
The Times reports that Britain must engage with China if the UK wishes to bolster economic growth this year, with only one interest rate cut forecast for 2025.
The i weekend and the Financial Times both lead with the economy, with Rachel Reeves set to face “crunch weeks” ahead of the March “mini-Budget”.
The Daily Mail reports that a Labour promise to boost Britain’s defence spend may be pushed back to 2030.
The Guardian leads with a piece on Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who has warned the New Zealand mosque massacre can be the end result when “entire communities” are “tarred with the same brush”.
The Daily Telegraph writes that Britain’s gas reserves have dropped to a “concerning” low, reporting that there is only a week of supply left as freezing temperatures hit the UK.
The Daily Express splashes with Olympian Sharron Davies, who has joined a chorus of MPs who are calling for the cricket match between England and Afghanistan to be benched in protest of the Taliban’s treatment of women.
The Daily Mirror leads with Dean Windass’ dementia diagnosis.
The Sun splashes on a Premier League footballer, who was arrested for allegedly making a sex tape without consent.
Lastly, the Daily Star reveals the secret to a happy life, which is apparently “not giving 100%” on anything you do.