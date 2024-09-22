Design Museum to stage Wes Anderson exhibition in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Design Museum has announced it will stage an exhibition focusing on the filmography of director Wes Anderson in 2025.

The retrospective will follow the career of the filmmaker, 55, who is known for his distinct style and celebrated films including Fantastic Mr Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The French Dispatch.

Visitors to the exhibition, simply titled Wes Anderson, will see a curated collection of original props, costumes, and behind-the-scenes insights, including items from the director’s personal collection.

The museum’s programme of events for next year also includes exhibitions on swimming and style, 1980s nightclub Blitz, and integrating human design with the needs of the planet.

Blitz: The Club That Shaped The 80s, taking place from September 19 2025 to March 29 2026, will provide a look into the fashions, and pioneering art, film, and graphic design of the London clubbing scene during this period.

Visage frontman Steve Strange co-founded the club in Soho which was a focal point for the New Romantic movement.

Developed in close collaboration with some of the leading “Blitz Kids” – the name given to the main faces at the club – the exhibition will feature garments, drawings, photographs and film from the Blitz Club and beyond.

Splash! A Century Of Swimming And Style, taking place from March 28 to August 17 2025, will look at how design played a role in swimming from the early 1900s up until the modern day.

Visitors will discover the full spectrum of the design of swimming – from sports performance to fashion and architecture.

The exhibition is guest-curated by Amber Butchart, a dress and design historian and broadcaster known for her history segments on BBC One’s The Great British Sewing Bee.

More Than Human will bring together a new generation of international designers whose practices embrace the idea that human activities should take into consideration the needs of the planet.

The exhibition, taking place from June 6 to October 5 2025, will feature art, design, architecture and technology.

Tim Marlow, director and chief executive of the Design Museum, said: “Our 2025 exhibition programme is excitingly eclectic, exploring aspects of music, fashion, film and sport through the lens of design, as well as radical ideas shaping the future of our planet.

“It reinforces both the importance and all-pervasive nature of design, touching every aspect of life.

“From the beautiful worlds crafted by the great Wes Anderson to a vision of how we might co-exist with our planet more effectively, we look forward to making a big splash for all our visitors next year.”

The Wes Anderson exhibition will take place from November 21 2025 to May 4 2026.