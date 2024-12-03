Welsh Tory leader Davies: I was undermined by ‘muesli and croissant brigade’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Andrew RT Davies has blasted a “muesli and croissant brigade” of Welsh Conservatives for destabilising the party and leading him to stand down.

The leader of the Welsh Tories resigned on Tuesday after narrowly winning a confidence vote 9-7 in his favour.

He claimed a “substantial minority” of his party opposing his continued leadership made it “untenable”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Davies suggested his detractors within the Welsh Conservatives had been “running to the press, leaking stories”, and undermining his leadership.

He also ruled out joining Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, which is hoping to win seats across Wales in the next Senedd poll in 2026.

Mr Davies, Senedd member for South Wales Central, denied “entirely” that his brand of Conservatism had been rejected by the party.

His critics have accused him of leading the Welsh Tories into culture-war-focussed politics, including when over the summer he said children should not be forced to eat halal meat in schools.

Criticism for his social media use has also been widespread, including one occasion when he asked constituents if they wanted to see the Senedd abolished.

“I do not accept that we have done culture war politics,” Mr Davies told PA.

He added: “What we, under my leadership, have always done is seek to speak to the issues that people find challenging in their everyday lives and addressing them head on.

“We speak firmly about our beliefs as Welsh Conservatives. I was offering a full Welsh fry up with extra black pudding. My detractors wanted more muesli and croissant.

“Obviously, the muesli and croissant was in the minority, were constantly running to the press, leaking stories, and that doesn’t do any good for a united party.”

Mr Davies claimed polling by the Conservative Home website had shown he was largely favoured by Tory members to continue as Welsh party leader.

“I was looking forward to taking the Welsh Conservative message to the wider electorate in 2026 but obviously the muesli and croissant brigade wanted to carry on their briefings and destabilising the positive work that we were doing as a Welsh Conservative official opposition here in the Welsh Parliament,” Mr Davies said.

The outgoing Tory leader said it was now important to unite behind a new leader and a “positive message” for the 2026 Senedd polls.

He insisted there was “bucket loads of talent in the Welsh Conservative Party” who could lead it, but would not name a favoured successor.

Mr Davies rejected suggestions he could join Reform UK, led by Mr Farage.

“I was blue when I was born, and I’ll be blue when I die,” the Welsh Tory leader said.

Mr Davies has said he will stand down once a new leader is elected.

In his resignation letter, Mr Davies said several members of his shadow cabinet had last week threatened to “resign their positions” if he did not agree to step down as leader.

This led to Tuesday’s motion of confidence, he said, adding: “It was clear from the result that a substantial minority of the group do not support our approach, despite it being the only viable strategy available.

“While I would have been honoured to continue as leader, my position is consequently untenable.”

He was first elected leader of the Welsh Conservatives in 2011 and served in the role until June 2018, returning in 2021.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said he wished Mr Davies well but added: “The legacy of the Tories in Wales is one of chaos and cuts – a legacy that was roundly rejected at the ballot box this year.

“They offer no solutions for the challenges facing our communities and nor do they have a serious plan for government.”

Eluned Morgan, Wales’ Labour First Minister, paid tribute to Mr Davies in the Senedd on Tuesday afternoon.

She told MSs: “I know that you have passionately held beliefs and you have argued your cause here in the Senedd.

“We have always had political differences but I have always appreciated the way you have read the room, in particular on those big occasions.”

Nigel Huddleston MP, co-chairman of the Conservative Party, said Mr Davies had “done a great job in holding the Welsh Labour Government to account” over a decade, “never missing an opportunity to highlight their mishandling of the NHS, roads and the economy”.

He added: “The whole Conservative Party is united in renewing the party for the future and I know that Andrew will help us with that mission as he continues in his role as an Assembly Member.”