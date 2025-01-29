Welsh Government accused of ‘waving white flag’ over Cardiff University job cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Welsh Labour Government is “waving the white flag” on job cuts at Cardiff University, opposition parties have said.

The university set out proposals to cut 400 jobs – 7% of the total workforce – and close a number of degree programmes on Tuesday, including nursing, music, ancient history and modern languages.

The move has been blamed on a £31.2 million funding shortfall.

What has happened to ‘education, education, education’? It has been replaced by stagnation, obfuscation and deterioration Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru

During a topical question on the proposed cuts, opposition groups in the Senedd hit out at the Welsh Labour government, accusing them of not doing enough to protect higher education.

But Labour higher education minister Vikki Howells insisted they have done everything possible to support the sector, who stressed universities are autonomous and “90% of their funding comes from outside the government”.

Speaking in the Senedd on Wednesday, Plaid Cymru’s Cefin Cambell said the Welsh Government was “waving the white flag in the face of hundreds of redundancies” and leaving the university sector to “wither on the vine”.

Referencing a Tony Blair-era Labour slogan, the MS for the Mid and West Wales region, said: “What has happened to ‘education, education, education’?

“It has been replaced by stagnation, obfuscation and deterioration.

“Now that Wales’ biggest university is set to lose 400 staff, it’s a shocking symptom of Labour’s chronic failure over 25 years to put our universities on a sustainable financial footing.”

Natasha Asghar, Conservative MS for South Wales East, suggested the Government was “sitting on their hands” and allowing an “act of educational vandalism”.

The topical question was raised by Labour’s Julie Morgan, who said the cuts could mean thousands of students not coming to the city, which will have a knock-on impact on other industries reliant on their spending.

“I am particularly concerned that nursing is to be one of the main departments that will be affected,” she said. “The nursing course of Cardiff University is ranked first in Wales and fifth across the whole of the UK.

“To cut this number of nursing students when it is estimated that we are short of 2,000 nurses in Wales, is astonishing, and the impact of this will be felt right across Wales.”

Ms Howells responded to opposition parties saying the Welsh Labour Government is “supporting the sector as much as we possibly can”, providing over £200 million this financial year.

The higher education minister said the problems were “significant” and a UK-wide review of higher education funding is needed.

Cardiff University has played an important role in our ambition for a sustainable NHS workforce for the future, and we are disappointed that nursing courses form part of these proposals Labour higher education minister Vikki Howells

“We need to see a review of how the higher education sector is funded across the UK as a whole,” Ms Howells said.

“That needs to take into account factors such as the impact of Brexit, changes to visa requirements, the importance of international partnerships and those UK Treasury rules which govern the student finance system, all of which are not in our hands in Wales.”

She added: “Cardiff University has played an important role in our ambition for a sustainable NHS workforce for the future, and we are disappointed that nursing courses form part of these proposals.”

On Tuesday, Professor Wendy Larner, vice-chancellor of the university, said it was “no longer an option” for them to continue as they are.

“Our new strategy, co-created with our community, lays out an ambitious future for our university where it is collaborative, innovative, and delivering value for Cardiff, Wales and the wider world.

“Securing that future, in the context of tightening finances, means we need to take difficult decisions to realise our ambitions to enhance our education and research, and improve the staff and student experience.”