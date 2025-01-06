Weather warnings persist as commuters urged to brace for travel disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Weather warnings remain in force across much of the UK on Monday morning as commuters are urged to brace for snow showers, ice and rain.

More travel disruption is likely due to the adverse conditions, including flooding from heavy rain and thawing snow, the Met Office said, with more than 60 flood warnings and 260 flood alerts issued.

It comes after most of the UK saw heavy snow or icy rainfall over a wintry weekend that had two larger amber weather warnings.

Major airports closed their runways for several hours due to heavy snow, while there were stranded vehicles and collisions which blocked key roads across northern England.

A yellow rain warning for southern England from Cornwall across to Kent will last until 9am on Monday, while a separate rain warning covering much of Wales, the Midlands and parts of Greater Manchester and Yorkshire is in force until 8am.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covering most of northern England and Wales is in place until midday on Monday, while a yellow ice warning covering large parts of Northern Ireland expires at 11am.

The north and west of Scotland are covered by a yellow warning for snow and ice until 11am on Monday, with another for snow and ice in central and eastern parts of the country in place until midday.

A further yellow snow warning covering part of the Scottish Lowlands including Edinburgh is in place until midday.

An amber weather warning for snow – which covered parts of Lancashire, Cumbria and the Lake District – expired at 6am on Monday.

The Environment Agency had issued 65 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 262 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, across England as of 6am on Monday.

It said a combination of melting snow and rain could lead to “significant river flooding” in areas of Lancashire and Warwickshire on Monday, and it advised people to stay away from swollen rivers and to not drive through flood water.

Warwickshire Police said early on Monday that a stretch of the A46 was shut in both directions due to flooding.

The force said in a statement: “The northbound section has been shut at Sherbourne and Longbridge, while the southbound section has been shut from Stanks to prevent traffic entering.”

Surrey Police said the M25 is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 10 (A3) and Junction 8 (Reigate) with a temporary diversion in place following a single vehicle collision.

The force said a lorry had collided with the central reservation just before midnight, with diversions expected to be in place until Monday evening.

Natural Resources Wales had four flood warnings and 29 flood alerts in place.

Cold air will return and remain across the whole country from Monday onwards after a brief spell of milder conditions in southern areas, the Met Office said.

Deputy chief forecaster Mike Silverstone said: “The low pressure that brought the snow and heavy rain in the south will move out to the east by Monday. This will allow a cold northerly flow to become established again for much of next week.

“This will bring further sleet, snow and hail showers to northern Scotland in particular, but possibly to some other areas, especially near western coasts, with a fair amount of dry and bright weather elsewhere.

“Temperatures will remain below average, with widespread frost and the threat of ice at times. Some areas, especially in the north, may struggle to get above freezing for several days.”

Further weather warnings could be issued with the potential for some snow to fall in southern and central England and Wales around the middle of the week, Mr Silverstone said.