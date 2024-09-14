Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Keir Starmer’s day at the races after crunch White House talks

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife were in the crowd for the St Leger Festival in Doncaster.

David Hughes
Saturday 14 September 2024 12:09
Sir Keir and Lady Starmer enjoyed a day at the races (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sir Keir and Lady Starmer enjoyed a day at the races (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer was spotted in the crowd at Doncaster Racecourse just hours after returning to the UK following talks with Joe Biden.

The Prime Minister and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer were pictured smiling on the balcony at the Betfred St Leger meeting.

His appearance at the South Yorkshire course came after he returned from Washington DC where he discussed the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East with the US president.

Sir Keir said: “There aren’t many better days out than the races in the sunshine, so it’s a pleasure to be back in Doncaster for the historic St Leger this year.

“My wife has a close connection with the racecourse so the thrill of the St Leger is no stranger to us.

“Good luck to all those involved and to the thousands of racegoers enjoying their day out.”

Lady Starmer is a big horse racing fan and her mother lived in Doncaster.

Amid domestic political difficulties over the squeeze on winter fuel payments and with looming tough decisions in October’s budget, Sir Keir will hope that problems for a horse called Chancellor are not an omen.

Chancellor was strongly fancied to win the Betfred Champagne Stakes but was forced to withdraw after prematurely bursting open his stall and suffering a cut to his mouth.

Sir Keir and his wife went down into the paddock before the big race, the Betfred St Leger, to meet the participants of the world’s oldest Classic.

He spent time talking to the eventual winning jockey, Sean Levey, and chatted with Sussex-based trainer David Menuisier who saw his horse, Sunway, finish fourth but eventually get promoted to third place by the stewards.

Frenchman Mr Menuisier said: “I spoke to him before the race and I joked with him I didn’t have enough time to talk to him about Brexit.

“I told him that whenever he comes down south we can have a chat.

“It was a nice chat but it was as interesting as it could get before a really big race.”

