In Pictures: Abseiling experts give Warwick Castle a clean-up

Building restoration specialists abseiled down the walls of the castle during its annual external sprucing up.

PA Reporters
Friday 20 September 2024 06:43
Building restoration specialists abseil down the walls of Warwick Castle’s south front, known as Caesar’s Tower, as they removed weeds and tidied the 800-year-old stonework during the landmark’s annual external clean (Jacob King/PA)
Warwick Castle is undergoing its annual external clean-up this week, which sees restoration specialists abseiling down its walls to clear weeds and dirt from the 800-year-old landmark.

Warwick Castle can trace its origins as a Saxon stronghold to a Civil War prison and stately home. The castle has been a visitor attraction since 1815.

