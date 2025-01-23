Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Playground to receive £3m upgrade
The Peter Pan-themed playground in Kensington Gardens opened in 2000, marking what would have been the princess’s 39th birthday.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A memorial playground dedicated to the late Diana, Princess of Wales which is visited by more than a million people a year is to close for six months while its ageing features are replaced.
The Royal Parks charity said it will spend £3 million on the playground in Kensington Gardens close to Kensington Palace, Diana’s former London home.
The Peter Pan-themed playground opened in 2000, marking what would have been the princess’s 39th birthday.
A pirate ship will be replaced by a new galleon which will be more accessible for youngsters of all abilities.
The Royal Parks said the plans will “retain the characteristics of the existing Peter Pan-inspired playground but will provide more accessible and inclusive play, as well as challenging physical play, so that children of all abilities can enjoy creative and imaginative play together”.
The playground will be closed during the six-month project, which will take place between autumn 2025 and spring 2026.