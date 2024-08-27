Three in four victims ‘not confident reporting crime will bring justice’

Support truly

Almost three in four victims are not confident that reporting a crime will lead to justice, a landmark report has found.

Almost half of those surveyed said they were not kept regularly informed by police about their investigation.

The report by the Victims’ Commissioner gathered testimonies from more than 3,000 victims of crime across England and Wales in a YouGov survey – the organisation’s largest study to date – to explore victims’ experiences with, and perceptions of, the justice system.

It found two in five (40%) victims whose crime was reported were dissatisfied with the police response, a figure which increased to 45% among disabled victims.

Young people, certain ethnic groups, and disabled victims were less likely to report a second crime to the police, the report found.

Less than a fifth (19%) of victims were aware of their rights under the Victims’ Code, the minimum level of service those impacted by crime should receive, and just a fraction more (22%) recalled being offered the chance to provide a victim personal statement.

Despite victim support services being key to the Victims’ Code, the majority (83%) of those surveyed, and in particular older victims, did not recall being referred to such help.

Almost two-fifths (38%) of victims felt the criminal justice system was fair, but only around a quarter (27%) thought it was effective.

Some 73% of the 3,048 victims who were surveyed were not confident reporting a crime would lead to justice.

Victims’ Commissioner Baroness Helen Newlove said she had heard testimonies from victims where their investigations had been “quietly abandoned” at later stages, and that the poor treatment left many “feeling like an afterthought”.

She said: “Who you are should not and must not dictate the treatment you receive as a victim, nor your chances at justice. It is of great concern to me that certain victim groups face significant hurdles.”

The commissioner has called for an enhanced victims’ experience with criminal justice agencies, and for disabled victims to be guaranteed access to independent specialist advocates, among the 15 recommendations she has made in response to the findings.

We must end the culture where victims’ rights are regarded as ‘optional’ extras or ‘nice to haves’ instead of a core part of delivering justice Lady Newlove

Lady Newlove, whose husband Garry was beaten to death in 2007 after confronting a teenage gang he suspected of vandalising her car outside their home in Warrington, said: “I release this report at a critical juncture, as the justice system is grappling with record crown court backlogs, lengthy waits for justice and overcrowded prisons.

“The Victims’ Code is intended to guarantee a minimum set of rights for victims navigating the justice system, but too often victims are not offered their entitlements, nor are they made aware of them.

“While some victims share positive experiences when navigating the criminal justice system — a testament to dedicated criminal justice professionals — it’s clear from the report that too many get left behind, often feeling frustrated and alone.”

She added: “We must end the culture where victims’ rights are regarded as ‘optional’ extras or ‘nice to haves’ instead of a core part of delivering justice.”

Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones said: “This research paints an all-too-familiar picture of victims and survivors feeling let down by a system they do not think is designed to support them.

“This Government will change that as we raise confidence in the criminal justice system to its highest level.

“We will strengthen the powers of the Victims’ Commissioner to ensure they can hold the system to account and make good on our commitment to deliver a justice system that gives victims the support they deserve.”

Ali Gunn, interim director of communications and marketing at disability charity United Response, said: “These findings of dissatisfaction and lack of trust will come as no surprise to the disabled community.

“United Response’s work on disability hate crimes showed last year just 1.2% resulted in a charge or summons, despite the lasting harm to those affected.

“We can change the message that this sends to victims through investment from the Government in disability training for not just our justice systems, but also in our schools alongside comprehensive support for victims.

“The voices are growing louder for a dedicated disability liaison officer working with police services to increase positive outcomes and keep victims involved throughout the process.”