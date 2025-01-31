Leeds United fans to pay tribute following crash which killed three teenagers
The tragedy happened in the village of West Bretton, near Wakefield.
Football fans will pay tribute at Leeds United’s game on Saturday following a horrific crash which killed three teenagers when a car hit a tree.
Driver Koby Jones, 18, from Flockton, was killed in the crash near the village of West Bretton, near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, last Friday.
Also killed were passengers Daniel Grace and Shay Doyle, both 19.
Mr Grace was an avid Leeds United fan and his picture will be shown on a big screen at Elland Road during the 19th minute of their game against Cardiff on Saturday.
A club spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We learned of this tragic accident on social media and Daniel’s family contacted us, his uncle got in touch.
“There will be a fan-generated minute’s applause in the 19th minute and there will be a picture of Daniel on the stadium’s big screen.”
Inquests will open into the tragedy at Wakefield Coroner’s Court on Wednesday.
In a tribute released earlier this week, Mr Jones’ mother Rebecca said: “Koby was genuinely one of the most kind, thoughtful, hardworking young men I have ever known and we are so proud to call him our son!”
The black Seat Ibiza was travelling on Bramley Lane when it left the road and crashed at about 8.30pm, West Yorkshire Police said.
Two other men were also injured in the crash, one of them seriously.