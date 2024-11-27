King’s Sandringham estate sparkles with winter lights trail
Luminate Sandringham runs nightly until Christmas Eve and features interactive light play and a vintage fair.
The King’s Sandringham estate has been transformed into a winter wonderland, with a mile-long illuminated lights trail.
The annual after-dark experience, reimagined for 2024, is nestled deep in the Norfolk parkland.
Luminate Sandringham features a tunnel of thousands of fairy lights, interactive play including a light beam game, and a “fire tree”.
Visitors can also take part in its Make a Wish section by writing their Christmas wishes on gift tags to be hung among the lights.
Other elements include a Christmas tree maze and a brightly-lit tree house.
There is also a vintage fair on the site, with a helter skelter and a big wheel, along with festive food stalls.
The King and the royal family usually spend Christmas each year on Charles’s estate.
Sandringham House has been the private home for generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years, and now belongs to the King.
Royal Christmases usually feature a morning trip to St Mary Magdalene Church, the greeting of well-wishers, and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.
Luminate Sandringham runs nightly from November 21 to December 24.
Tickets must be pre-booked online at www.luminate.live/sandringham-estate