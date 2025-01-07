Incidents of violence against ambulance staff ‘increasing’, leaders warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK ambulance services are on course to report the highest ever rate of violent, aggressive and abusive incidents against their staff, leaders from the sector have warned.

At least 55 ambulance staff every day are abused or attacked, according to the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) – with incidents including kicking, head-butting, spitting, verbal abuse, sexual assault and serious attacks involving weapons.

Data from the organisation shows there were 11,817 reported incidents of violence, aggression and abuse against ambulance staff in the six months to September 2024.

The figures accounts for 61% of the 19,633 reported for 2023/24 overall, the AACE claims.

These new figures highlight the upsetting fact that ambulance employees face the very real possibility of being subject to violence or abuse each time they start a shift Anna Parry, AACE

At the current rate, the organisation expects incidents to top 20,000 for the first time ever across the 14 ambulance services.

Anna Parry, managing director of AACE, said: “These new figures highlight the upsetting fact that ambulance employees face the very real possibility of being subject to violence or abuse each time they start a shift.

“This can have a significant and lasting impact on wellbeing and sometimes even lead to people leaving the ambulance service.”

AACE also estimates more than 5,000 incidents will be reported over the winter months of December, January and February.

More than 2,000 are expected from December 2024 alone, it said.

According to the organisation, alcohol plays a major part in assaults against ambulance staff, followed by drugs and people in mental health crisis.

Jason Killens, AACE chair and chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust, added: “It is with huge regret that we see the level of violence, aggression and abuse across all UK ambulance services increasing and that frontline clinical employees as well as call handlers are affected.

“This unacceptable behaviour has a major long-term impact on the health and wellbeing of ambulance people who are simply trying to do their jobs and help save lives.

“This is why we are making a plea to the public to ensure that our staff are treated with the respect they deserve, especially during the busy festive period.

“We are also asking the judiciary to use their full powers under the Assaults on Emergency Workers Offences Act 2018 legislation to ensure appropriate sentences are handed out consistently to those found guilty of committing these crimes against our workforce.”

Ambulance services have put a number of measures in place to try and deter abusive or violent behaviour, including body cameras for staff being piloted.

Violence prevention teams have also been established within each NHS ambulance service.

Violence against any member of NHS staff is completely unacceptable Saffron Cordery, NHS Providers

AACE also has an ongoing campaign to raise awareness of the issue.

Ms Parry added: “Our ongoing #WorkWithoutFear campaign is shining a light on this alarming issue and raising awareness of the negative impact of this behaviour on our people, while a significant amount of work is ongoing within ambulance services to help better protect our workforce.”

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “Violence against any member of NHS staff is completely unacceptable.

“Healthcare staff provide a vital service, ensuring patients receive the care they need as quickly as possible, often in high-pressure and challenging situations.

“This is particularly true for ambulance staff. There is absolutely no excuse for the public to direct violence, aggression or abuse against NHS staff who are there to help them.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Violence of any kind is unacceptable, and NHS staff should be able to care for patients without fear of assault.

“Those who assault emergency workers should face the full force of the law and can face up to two years’ imprisonment.”