Vicky Pattison to release deepfake pornography using her face in TV documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality star Vicky Pattison will release deepfake pornography of herself to social media in a Channel 4 documentary exploring the issue and its effect on women and girls.

Pattison, 37, known for appearing on MTV’s Geordie Shore, will direct, produce and distribute her own explicit video, before using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to superimpose her face onto the actor portraying her likeness.

She will then release the video to social media to learn more about how the content spreads online and the processes involved in trying to get it taken down.

It comes as ministers are seeking to crack down on sexually-explicit deepfake images, with the practice to become a criminal offence.

Pattison said: “I am hugely passionate about women’s issues and have found myself increasingly disturbed by how prevalent the problem of deepfake porn is becoming.

“This is just the latest trend in the abuse of women and having met some of the inspirational women who have put their lives back together after being victims of sexually-explicit deepfake abuse, I feel more strongly than ever that we need to stand with these women and continue to put pressure on the greater powers within the Government to catch up with the speed at which this technology is advancing.

“As part of the documentary, I have made the challenging decision to release my own deepfake sex tape online, which I directed and produced with actors to ensure the process was fully consensual from start to finish.

“I wrestled with this decision for a long time, mulling over the permanence of it, and ultimately coming to accept the fact that this content may live online forever.

“Whilst I know this doesn’t compare to the distress and horror actual victims feel when they discover this content of themselves, I hope it will give some insight into what they go through.

“I want this documentary to bring attention to the imbalance of power and encourage society, lawmakers and tech companies to provide stronger protections and support for those who are affected.

“My goal is to foster empathy and drive action, and to contribute to a larger movement for justice and change, so victims feel supported, understood and empowered to reclaim their voices and control.”

In the hour-long documentary, Pattison meets Cara Hunter, a member of the legislative assembly in Northern Ireland who was a victim of image-based abuse in 2022, and Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman, who discovered she was also a victim of deepfake porn last year.

The 50-year-old journalist became her own “case study” in an investigation that found at least 250 British celebrities have been victims of deepfakes.

Pattison will also meet and speak to women not in the public eye who have found themselves subject to image-based abuse, often at the hands of those closest to them.

Shaminder Nahal, head of specialist factual at Channel 4, said: “Depressingly, almost every day we hear about women being abused in different ways and it’s a priority for me as a commissioner to try to expose and address issues around women and violence, and to explore what can be done.”

Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday January 28.