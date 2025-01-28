Helicopter crash was ‘accident waiting to happen’, says Leicester owner’s family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A helicopter which crashed and burst into flames outside the King Power Stadium killing the former Leicester City FC owner was an “accident waiting to happen”, his family has claimed.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, referred to during his inquest as Khun Vichai, died with four others on October 27 2018 after the Leonardo AW169 helicopter plummeted to the ground after taking off from the pitch and became engulfed in a “wall of flames”.

An inquest into the deaths of Khun Vichai, the helicopter’s pilot Eric Swaffer, co-pilot Izabela Lechowicz, and passengers Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare concluded on Tuesday at Leicester City Hall after the jury recorded the five deaths as accidental.

Khun Vichai’s family has alleged that the helicopter manufacturer Leonardo S.p.A. is liable for his death and launched a £2.15 billion legal claim before the inquest began.

Philip Shepherd KC, representing the Thai businessman’s family, read a statement outside the city hall after the inquest which said the crash was “an accident waiting to happen”.

He said: “Whilst it was no part of the inquest process to apportion blame, the evidence heard during this inquest told the story of basic engineering failures by Leonardo.

“The inquest heard evidence that the design was such that it was just a matter of time before something catastrophic occurred, it was an accident waiting to happen.

“They were innocent victims of a tragic accident that never needed to happen.

“During the two-and-a-half-week inquest, the jury heard that the helicopter crashed even though it was still new, even though it was properly maintained, and even though it met the minimum certification standards, and even though there was no pilot error whatsoever.

“The family of Khun Vichai continues to search for justice and accountability.”

The inquest heard evidence from Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) inspectors that a bearing in the aircraft’s tail rotor, which was a “critical component”, seized after its lubrication broke down, causing the helicopter to spin uncontrollably.

The jury also heard that the helicopter had only flown for 330 hours and was “in the early stages of its life”.

A spokesperson for Leonardo said in a previous statement when the legal claim was launched: “Leonardo has the deepest sympathy for those who lost their lives in the accident, all of them clearly loved by their families, friends and communities.

“Their deaths were an unquestionable tragedy.

“Leonardo is aware of the claim which has been issued by Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s family in the English High Court and is considering this with its legal advisers and insurers.

“Leonardo intends to defend this claim.

“Leonardo notes that the AAIB Final Report, released in September 2023, has not directed any recommended actions to Leonardo.

“The AAIB report concluded that Leonardo complied with all regulatory requirements in both the design and manufacture of the AW169.

“Leonardo meets the most modern and stringent certification and safety standards in the sector.

“Any further comment on the claim at this time would be premature.”