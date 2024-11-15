Rag’n’Bone Man left honeymoon early to perform on BBC’s Children In Need

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rag’n’Bone Man left his honeymoon early to perform live during the BBC’s Children In Need special on Friday.

The British star led musical acts during the three-hour special live from MediaCityUK in Salford, which also featured star-studded sketches and surprises from a host of celebrities.

The charity night is being hosted by BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay, The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, TV presenter Mel Giedroyc, comedian and podcaster Chris Ramsey and Bafta TV award-winning actor Lenny Rush.

Introducing the singer to the stage, Kay told the audience: “Here’s a man who makes singing look effortless.

“He was so keen – this is a true story – he was so keen to be a part of tonight’s Children In Need, he’s left his honeymoon early. What a dude.”

Rag’n’Bone Man, who performed an acoustic version of Put A Little Hurt On Me, reportedly married Zoe Beardsall in West Sussex over the weekend.

The appeal show returned to TV screens for its annual fundraising efforts with a sneak peak of the 15th Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan starring in the festive episode of Doctor Who titled Joy To the World.

During the clip, the pair face off with a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Meanwhile, pop superstar Kylie Minogue, who appeared in the Doctor Who 2007 Christmas special as Astrid Peth, asked Doctor Who fans to “bid for a piece of that history” in a pre-recorded video.

Her waitress costume from the episode titled Voyage Of The Damned is up for auction, alongside Jodie Whittaker’s Tardis used on the set of 2022’s Eve Of The Daleks episode.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals were also joined by animated TV dog Bluey to perform a playful dance with moves such as the mashed potato, alligator and the floss in a pre-recorded segment which aired on the show.

Meanwhile, Hollywood star Gary Oldman read a special CBeebies Bedtime Story written specifically for Children In Need, based on a true story.

The show will later reveal the total raised by Paddy McGuinness from his BBC Radio 2 ultra endurance cycle challenge, which saw him travel through three nations and eight counties.

The TV presenter and radio host completed his 300-mile charity cycle ride from Wales to Scotland alongside Sir Chris Hoy, who he said was akin to “having a kickabout with Ronaldo” after the challenge.

Children In Need funds family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and helplines across the UK.