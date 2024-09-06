Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Defamation battle between Sir Van Morrison and former health minister settled

Robin Swann sued Sir Van over comments made in Belfast in 2021 while the singer sued Mr Swann over a piece in Rolling Stone.

Rebecca Black
Friday 06 September 2024 07:12
Robin Swann (left) and Sir Van Morrison have settled a defamation battle (PA)
Robin Swann (left) and Sir Van Morrison have settled a defamation battle (PA) (PA Archive)

A long-running legal battle between former Stormont health minister Robin Swann and singer Sir Van Morrison has been settled.

Mr Swann sued Sir Van for defamation after the singer branded him “very dangerous” over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions during an event at the Europa Hotel in June 2021.

In a separate action, Sir Van sued Mr Swann and the Department of Health over an opinion piece that was published in Rolling Stone magazine in September 2020.

The High Court in Belfast heard on Friday that both actions, which had been due to get under way at the end of September, have been settled.

Mr Swann stepped down as health minister in May 2024 when he successfully ran in the general election to represent South Antrim.

