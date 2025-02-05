Pop-up tattoo parlour forms part of Valentine’s event at Ulster Museum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The opportunity to be tattooed with a masterpiece will be offered at a museum in Northern Ireland on Valentine’s Day.

A pop-up tattoo parlour will open at the Ulster Museum in Belfast as part of a late-night adults-only event, and ink artists from Belfast’s Skullduggery Tatu have already visited the attraction for inspiration.

The Late Late Love Lab event has been organised by the NI Science Festival and the Ulster Museum to let visitors become the canvas for a new work of art inspired by the museum’s collection, which includes historical and contemporary works of national and international significance.

Permanent and temporary tattoos will be available.

The event will also include talks, food stalls, bars and more in galleries throughout the museum.

Speakers include Dr Kathryn Harkup, who will explore “the deadly allure of beauty”, and Dr Mike Simms, who will set out the history of gemstones and how they have become a symbol of love.

Helen McDonnell, who was the first female tattoo artist in Ireland, said they want to create designs that reflect the richness of the collections.

“More than reproducing these it’s about incorporating the museum’s artefacts into new works of art. It’s exciting seeing the collections take on a new form,” she said.

NI Science Festival director Sarah Jones said: “We’re all about bringing science to the masses and see the opportunity to welcome a mature audience into the Ulster Museum for an evening of intrigue as a really unique way to rekindle that sense of awe and wonder.”

The 11th edition of the NI Science Festival is presenting a 12-day programme that will bring science to life with hundreds of events across Northern Ireland from February 12 to 23.

Late Late Love Lab takes place at the Ulster Museum on Friday February 14. Tickets cost £10 per person. For more information and to book, visit nisciencefestival.com.