University of Essex student killed in crash was ‘extraordinary young man’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of four University of Essex students who died after a car crashed into a building was “an extraordinary young man, full of life and promise”, his family has said.

Makyle Bayley, 22, was among three men and a woman who were inside the vehicle which hit a building in Magdalen Street, Colchester, shortly before 4.40am on Saturday, Essex Police said.

Mr Bayley, Eva Darold-Tchikaya, 21, Anthony Junior Hibbert, 24, and Daljang Wol, 22, all died at the scene, officers said.

In a statement released by Essex Police on Monday, Mr Bayley’s family said he was “a remarkable young man, and his memory will live on in the countless lives he touched”.

Makyle was much more than a talented athlete - he was a beloved son, a proud big brother, and a true friend to so many Makyle Bayley's family

They added: “He was in his final year studying sports science at the University of Essex, where he was not only dedicated to his academic pursuits but also to his love of basketball.

“A passionate player from a young age, he proudly represented the Essex Rebels, his university’s basketball team.

“Makyle was much more than a talented athlete – he was a beloved son, a proud big brother, and a true friend to so many.

“His kindness, thoughtfulness, and the joy he brought to those around him will never be forgotten.

“As his family – his parents, sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents – we are deeply heartbroken by his loss.

“Our lives will never be the same without him, but we will always carry his spirit in our hearts.”

Essex Police said specialist officers are supporting the families of the victims.

The force said it is not thought any other vehicles were involved.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw a black Ford Focus being driven along Magdalen Street or in the vicinity at that time, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or any information, to contact them quoting incident 179 of February 1.