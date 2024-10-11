Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fact check: Irish Defence Forces said its troops were not targeted in Lebanon

Israeli forces have injured United Nations peacekeepers, according to the UN.

August Graham
Friday 11 October 2024 08:45
Thousands of peacekeepers are stationed in Lebanon as part of Unifil (Niall Carson/PA)
Thousands of peacekeepers are stationed in Lebanon as part of Unifil (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Several social media users have claimed in posts which have been liked thousands of times that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have fired on Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Evaluation

United Nations peacekeepers have come under fire, however, the Irish Defence Forces and the Irish Defence Minister have confirmed that no Irish positions were involved.

The facts

On Thursday October 10 the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) confirmed that two of its peacekeepers were injured after an IDF tank fired on an observation tower at its headquarters in Naqoura, on the coast.

They also fired on a different UN position in Labbouneh, which Unifil said damaged vehicles and a communications system.

Unifil has a little over 10,000 troops in its peacekeeping force. Ireland is one of the 50 countries that have contributed to this force, with 370 troops in Unifil.

However, Oglaigh na hEireann, the Irish Defence Forces, confirmed that its positions in Lebanon had “not been subject to incoming fire” and that all its personnel were safe and accounted for.

This was confirmed by Micheal Martin, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence. He said that “no Irish troops were involved. All are safe and accounted for”.

The Irish Defence Forces said on Friday morning: “Following the most recent reports coming from Lebanon, the Defence Forces can confirm all Irish personnel are safe and accounted for. All necessary force protection measures continue to be observed.”

Links

Post on X (archived)

Second post on X (archived)

Third post on X (archived)

Unifil thread on X (archived)

Unifil troop contributing countries (archived)

Oglaigh na hEireann on X on Thursday (archived)

Micheal Martin on X (archived)

Oglaigh na hEireann on X on Friday (archived)

