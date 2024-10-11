Fact check: Irish Defence Forces said its troops were not targeted in Lebanon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Several social media users have claimed in posts which have been liked thousands of times that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have fired on Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Evaluation

United Nations peacekeepers have come under fire, however, the Irish Defence Forces and the Irish Defence Minister have confirmed that no Irish positions were involved.

The facts

On Thursday October 10 the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) confirmed that two of its peacekeepers were injured after an IDF tank fired on an observation tower at its headquarters in Naqoura, on the coast.

They also fired on a different UN position in Labbouneh, which Unifil said damaged vehicles and a communications system.

Unifil has a little over 10,000 troops in its peacekeeping force. Ireland is one of the 50 countries that have contributed to this force, with 370 troops in Unifil.

However, Oglaigh na hEireann, the Irish Defence Forces, confirmed that its positions in Lebanon had “not been subject to incoming fire” and that all its personnel were safe and accounted for.

This was confirmed by Micheal Martin, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence. He said that “no Irish troops were involved. All are safe and accounted for”.

The Irish Defence Forces said on Friday morning: “Following the most recent reports coming from Lebanon, the Defence Forces can confirm all Irish personnel are safe and accounted for. All necessary force protection measures continue to be observed.”

Links

