Butler backs Nesbitt to return as Ulster Unionist Party leader

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) deputy leader Robbie Butler has backed Mike Nesbitt to become the party’s next leader.

By announcing he would not be seeking the leadership, Lagan Valley MLA Mr Butler has potentially cleared the way for Mr Nesbitt, currently Northern Ireland’s health minister, to return to the role for a second time.

Doug Beattie quit as UUP leader last week following a dispute with party officers.

While no candidate has yet declared they will be running for the position, the PA news agency understands that Mr Nesbitt is prepared to put his name forward to return as leader, having previously served between 2012 and 2017.

He would be expected to retain his position as health minister if he was ratified as party leader.

If he were to take the top position he would be the first person to lead the UUP twice.

It is also understood that East Antrim MLA John Stewart, who had been suggested as a possible candidate, has also indicated he will not contest the leadership.

While it is not expected that Mr Nesbitt will face a challenge from any MLA, party rules mean that any member who gains 30 signatures from nine constituencies across Northern Ireland could get on to the ballot paper.

A revised and refreshed leadership team of the UUP, led by Mike Nesbitt, is an exciting opportunity Robbie Butler

Nominations are currently open for the leadership role.

The closing date for those seeking to stand for election will be 4.30pm on August 30, before an extraordinary general meeting on September 14 to ratify or elect the new party leader.

In a statement, Mr Butler said: “The future of the Ulster Unionist Party, and indeed wider political unionism in Northern Ireland, must always be foremost when considering change and the role that we all will play.

“A revised and refreshed leadership team of the UUP, led by Mike Nesbitt, is an exciting opportunity to not only embed the vision of a modern, ambitious and vibrant strand of unionism for the people of Northern Ireland but also to strategically modernise party structures with and for our membership.

“Working together we can revitalise both party and politics, but of greater importance is to ensure that pro-union, persuadable and the silent non-voters have a home that reflects and embodies their vision for a prosperous future for all.”

Mr Beattie cited “irreconcilable differences” with party officers as he announced his shock departure on August 19.

The Upper Bann Assembly member and decorated Army veteran was elected as UUP leader in 2021.

Mr Beattie’s resignation came after what was a relatively positive General Election result for the UUP, with the party securing a Westminster seat for the first time since 2017.

However, an internal row over the process to select the Stormont Assembly replacement for the party’s new MP Robin Swann ultimately led to Mr Beattie’s resignation.