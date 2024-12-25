Starmer condemns Russia’s Christmas Day strikes on Ukraine power grid
Sir Keir Starmer said there had been ‘no respite, even at Christmas’ from Vladimir Putin’s forces.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid “with no respite even at Christmas”.
Russia launched a massive missile barrage on Christmas Day, with the aim of crippling energy infrastructure sites across Ukraine.
Responding to the attacks, the Prime Minister said: “I pay tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people, and the leadership of President Zelensky, in the face of further drone and missile attacks from Putin’s bloody and brutal war machine, with no respite, even at Christmas.”
He added: “As we go into the New Year, it remains vital that we redouble our resolve to place Ukraine in the strongest possible position to end Russia’s illegal aggression against the Ukrainian people.”