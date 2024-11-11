UK and France seek to put Ukraine in ‘strongest possible position into winter’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron discussed putting Ukraine in the “strongest possible position going into winter” as they met amid uncertainty over the future of US backing for Kyiv.

In a show of European solidarity days after Donald Trump’s election win, the two leaders held talks in Paris to mark Armistice Day and consider how best to continue supporting the wartorn country.

It comes amid suggestions that the UK and France could seek to persuade Joe Biden to grant Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike into Russia before he leaves the White House.

Sir Keir met Mr Macron on Monday ahead of commemorations in Paris marking the end of the First World War, becoming the first British prime minister to attend the events since Winston Churchill in 1944.

“The leaders started by discussing the situation in Ukraine, including how best to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position going into the winter,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“Turning to the Middle East, both underscored their deep concern at the situation in Gaza and Lebanon. They also reiterated the need for stability in the West Bank.

“Reflecting on the situation in the Channel, the Prime Minister set out his mission to disrupt and deter smuggling gangs across Europe, and the leaders strongly agreed on the importance of bearing down on illegal migration at every stage of a migrant’s journey.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.”

I don’t expect the US to turn away from Nato. They recognise the importance of the alliance Defence Secretary John Healey

As he travelled on to Cop29 in Baku, Sir Keir was asked by reporters if he had discussed with the French president whether Mr Biden should allow Kyiv to use the long-range Storm Shadow missiles inside Russian territory before he leaves office.

The Prime Minister replied: “We did, of course, discuss Ukraine this morning, as you would expect, and for reasons that you’ll already understand, I’m not going to go into the operational matters.

“But full support for Ukraine and making sure Ukraine is in the best possible position have been the sort of driving principles of the arguments that I’ve been putting forward.”

The Prime Minister also said his Government “will set out a path” to spend 2.5% of national output on defence in the new year once a strategic review reports back, as it prepares for the possibility a Trump presidency may call for greater spending commitments from Nato allies.

Sir Keir also met French prime minister Michel Barnier, who said afterwards that the Franco-British relationship had endured “trials” before and would be “invaluable in facing the challenges that lie ahead”.

“Very happy to see you again, (Sir Keir Starmer),” Mr Barnier said in a post on social media.

“Franco-British friendship has a long history and has known trials. It will be invaluable in facing the challenges that lie ahead. Thank you, Mr Prime Minister, for being with the French people on this November 11.”

Defence Secretary John Healey earlier downplayed concerns that the incoming Trump administration could imperil Ukraine, insisting he expects the US to support for Kyiv “for as along as it takes to prevail” over Russia.

During his campaign, the president-elect had insisted he would find a solution to end the war “within a day” without explaining how he would do so, which some had interpreted to mean a peace on terms favourable to Moscow.

He has also accused European countries of free-riding on America in an expression of scepticism towards Nato.

But facing broadcasters on Monday morning, Mr Healey said he believed Washington would remain “steadfast” in its backing and would not turn away from the military bloc.

“As far as President Trump goes, he recognises that countries get security through strength, just as alliances like Nato do, and I expect the US to remain alongside allies like the UK, standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes to prevail over Putin’s invasion,” he told Sky News.

“I don’t expect the US to turn away from Nato. They recognise the importance of the alliance. They recognise the importance of avoiding further conflict in Europe.”

Downing Street refused to say whether Sir Keir Starmer believes Ukraine will be safe under a second Trump presidency, but added that it expected Washington to “remain alongside allies like the UK”.

“We’re not going to speculate on positions before the administration is in place. We always welcome sustained bipartisan support in the US or Ukraine, and that’s been key to our international efforts to support,” a Number 10 spokeswoman said.

“We expect the US to remain alongside allies like the UK in standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes to prevail over (Vladimir) Putin’s invasion.”

Mr Trump has previously criticised Washington’s provision of tens of billions of dollars of aid to Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia, leading to fears that funding could wane under his second presidency.

At the weekend, Bryan Lanza, who worked on the Republican politician’s campaign, said his administration would be focused on resolving the conflict rather than helping Ukraine regain territory such as Crimea – though a spokesperson for the president-elect later distanced him from the remarks.

Downing Street said any peace talks should be “led by Ukraine.”

Asked whether the UK was looking to provide “as many arms as it can” before Mr Trump’s presidency, Number 10 said there was “no change” in that regard.

“We’ll be maintaining our position of continually stepping up,” a spokeswoman said.