What the papers say – December 18
A variety of stories are featured across Wednesday’s front pages.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Wednesday’s papers are led by backlash from the Government’s decision not to compensate women who were affected by the way changes to the state pension age were communicated.
The story is carried by The Times, Daily Mail, Daily Express and Daily Mirror, with Labour’s decision branded “bizarre and totally unjustified” by campaigners.
Meanwhile, The Guardian and Financial Times report a senior Russian general was assassinated in Moscow by Ukraine.
In the wake of the assassination, the Prime Minister has told The Independent now is the time to double down on support for Ukraine.
The Daily Telegraph leads with Elon Musk endorsing Reform leader Nigel Farage.
The i says there has been victory for the victims of the second Post Office IT scandal “after 30 years of lies”.
The Metro leads with Sara Sharif’s father and stepmother being sentenced to life in prison for her murder.
And the Daily Star says people have fallen in love with “the world’s wonkiest dog”.