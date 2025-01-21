More than 331,000 Waspi women in Scotland, figures suggest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 331,000 women in Scotland are estimated to have been impacted by changes to the state pension age for those born in the 1950s.

Figures released by the House of Commons Library suggest there are 331,780 so-called Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) women north of the border.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats, which requested the data, described the figure as “shocking”.

It pledged to “fight for Waspi women” following the UK Government’s decision not to compensate them.

Ahead of a debate at Holyrood on the issue, it called on UK ministers to change their minds.

The Scottish Government will also call for Waspi women to be compensated during the debate on Tuesday.

About 3.6 million women in the UK were affected by the change, first announced in the 1990s, to bring their retirement age in line with men.

This was later accelerated under the Tory-Liberal Democrat coalition government more than a decade ago.

However, there was a 28-month delay in writing to inform them of the changes.

Campaigners, led by the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group, have claimed women suffered financial hardship and had to rethink retirement plans.

A report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) last year recommended the Government pay compensation to women as a result of the delay in them being informed of the changes.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has rejected that recommendation, saying the Government cannot afford the £10.5 billion it would cost to fund it.

Beatrice Wishart said women have been “betrayed” by ministers.

The Shetland MSP said: “These shocking figures show that hundreds of thousands of people in Scotland have been betrayed by the UK Government’s decision to not compensate Waspi women.

“The UK Government has turned its back on millions of women who were wronged through no fault of their own, ignoring the independent Ombudsman’s recommendations, and that is, frankly, disgraceful.

“For years, Liberal Democrats have pushed the government to fairly compensate Waspi women in line with the Ombudsman’s recommendations.

“The Conservatives left our economy in a shambles but pensioners shouldn’t be asked to pay the price. The Liberal Democrats will fight for Waspi women.

“The UK Government must urgently change course and rethink this shameful decision.”

The Scottish Government urged the UK Government to listen to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman’s recommendations and compensate WASPI women.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “This issue has affected 336,000 women in Scotland who deserve to be fairly compensated for the mistakes of the UK Government.

“It is vital that the UK Government and DWP takes responsibility for these failings and this includes delivering a full compensation package at the earliest possible time.

“I call on the UK Government to listen to the Waspi women’s call for comprehensive compensation, taking into account the financial hardship suffered, coupled with the UK having one of the worst gender pension gaps in the OECD.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We accept the Ombudsman’s finding of maladministration and have apologised for there being a 28-month delay in writing to 1950s-born women.

“However, evidence showed only one in four people remember reading and receiving letters that they weren’t expecting and that by 2006 90% of 1950s-born women knew that the State Pension age was changing.

“Earlier letters wouldn’t have affected this. For these and other reasons the government cannot justify paying for a £10.5 billion compensation scheme at the expense of the taxpayer.”