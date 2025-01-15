Liver cancer death rate almost twice as high as 20 years ago, charity warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deaths from liver cancer in the UK are almost twice as high as they were two decades ago, according to new analysis.

Cancer Research UK estimates the disease has killed more than 81,000 people in the last 20 years, with deaths projected to rise a further 10% by 2040.

About half of liver cancer cases are preventable with lifestyles changes, according to the charity, which has urged the Government to “help people live more healthily” in a bid to “save thousands of lives, and save the NHS millions”.

New analysis by Cancer Research UK estimates liver cancer now kills 5,800 people in the UK each year compared with 2,200 in the late 1990s.

The UK Government has the opportunity to help people live more healthily, which could save thousands of lives, and save the NHS millions. This is particularly important for liver cancer, where around half of all cases are preventable Dr Ian Walker, Cancer Research UK

The disease is currently the eighth most common cause of cancer death in the UK.

However, by 2040, the charity warns that it could rank sixth.

It estimates that the disease has killed around 81,300 people in the last two decades, and is expected to kill around 135,000 people in the next 15 years.

According to the NHS, many liver cancers are linked to lifestyle.

Men and those over 60 are more likely to develop the disease, although it is most common in people aged over 85.

People with certain medical conditions such as gallstones, hepatitis, diabetes and HIV are also at a higher risk, as are those whose siblings or a parent had liver cancer.

Keeping a healthy weight, stopping smoking, and cutting back on alcohol can make all the difference Sophia Lowe, Cancer Research UK

The health service advises people to make healthy changes to lower the chances of liver cancer, such as quitting smoking, losing weight and cutting down on alcohol.

Cancer Research UK suggests almost a quarter of liver cancer cases are caused by obesity, and more than a fifth are caused by smoking.

It also claims 7% of liver cancer cases are caused by alcohol.

Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, called on the Government to help people live healthier lives.

“The UK Government has the opportunity to help people live more healthily, which could save thousands of lives, and save the NHS millions,” he said.

“This is particularly important for liver cancer, where around half of all cases are preventable.

“One of the key risk factors for the disease is smoking, which is why we are asking all MPs to support the Tobacco and Vapes Bill. It’s essential that this is passed into law as soon as possible, to bring us closer to a smokefree UK and a future free from the harms of tobacco.”

Sophia Lowes, senior health information manager at Cancer Research UK, added: “This January, try to build healthy habits that last to reduce your risk of cancer.

“Keeping a healthy weight, stopping smoking, and cutting back on alcohol can make all the difference.”

She also urged people with symptoms to visit their doctor.

“Signs and symptoms of liver cancer include unexplained weight loss, jaundice – the yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes – itching, feeling sick, or having a swollen tummy,” Ms Lowes said.

“But whether it’s one of these symptoms or not, you know your body best. If you spot something that’s not normal for you, talk to your doctor. In most cases it won’t be cancer, but it’s best to get it checked out.”

Another charity warned there is a “postcode lottery” in the early detection of liver disease, which can increase the risk of developing liver cancer.

Research by the British Liver Trust, published in the British Journal of General Practice, found 80% of regional health bodies in England do not have an effective pathway to diagnose and manage liver disease.

Pamela Healy, chief executive of the British Liver Trust, said: “Our research shows that when it comes to the early detection of liver disease, there is a postcode lottery.

“Although there have been some improvements since the last survey and there are pockets of good practice – this variation is not good enough and widespread preventative measures are woefully inadequate. We need to ensure that there is an effective pathway right across the UK so that everyone has equal access to care.

“The liver is an incredibly resilient organ but only up to a point. Symptoms of liver disease often only appear once damage has progressed, and the liver is starting to fail. If found early, disease progression can often be halted or sometimes even reversed.”