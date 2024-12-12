Fall in overseas students accepted on undergraduate degree courses in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The number of international students who have accepted a place on a UK degree course has fallen, Ucas figures show.

A total of 69,905 overseas applicants (of all ages) have gained an undergraduate place at a university or college this year – down 2.3% on 2023, according to data published by the university admissions service.

It comes as universities have warned of significant financial concerns due to a drop in overseas students – who can be charged higher tuition fees – following restrictions introduced by the former Conservative government.

The number of applicants from China who accepted a place on a UK degree course has also fallen, according to Ucas’s end-of-cycle data for 2024.

Overall, 17,070 students from China were accepted onto degree courses this year, compared to 17,405 in 2023 – a 1.9% drop.

The rhetoric about international students may have changed radically as a result of July's general election, but the policies haven't Nick Hillman, director of Hepi think tank

The admissions service said the latest data is only for overseas undergraduate students who applied via Ucas.

Universities UK (UUK) has previously warned that international enrolments are falling – and reductions were most significant among postgraduate students.

Since January, international students in the UK have been banned from bringing dependants with them, apart from some postgraduate research courses or courses with government-funded scholarships.

Data released by the Home Office in October showed there was a 16% drop in visa applications from overseas students between July and September.

A separate report – published by the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) on Thursday – has suggested that some Chinese students feel that British universities see them only “as a revenue stream” and it warned it would be a “mistake” for institutions to be complacent about recruitment from China.

University tuition fees for domestic undergraduate students in England are capped at £9,250 per year, rising to £9,535 in 2025/26, but fees for people from overseas studying in England have no upper limit.

The latest Ucas figures also show a record number of UK 18-year-olds have accepted a place on a degree course this year.

Overall, 279,550 school and college leavers in the UK were accepted onto courses in 2024, compared to 271,735 in 2023 – a rise of 2.9%.

Ucas said the figure reflects the growing 18-year-old population in the country.

The number of UK 18-year-olds from the most disadvantaged backgrounds who accepted a place on a course this year is also at a record high.

The downturn in international undergraduate accepted applicants via Ucas points to a challenging environment for international student recruitment and university finances Universities UK spokesperson

Nick Hillman, director of the Hepi, said: “It is good to see the numbers for UK students are more positive than many people feared they would be.

“But the number of 18-year-olds has been rising fast, so the small increase in accepted applicants from the UK – which comes after two years of soft demand – is nothing to write home about.

“This is especially so when setting aside the decline in international students applying through Ucas.

“The rhetoric about international students may have changed radically as a result of July’s general election, but the policies haven’t.

“The UK’s whole approach needs to be looked at again if we are to compete with places like the US, given Donald Trump has promised green cards to international students in the US.”

A UUK spokesperson said: “International students provide huge benefits to our universities, and the cross-subsidisation of teaching and research from their fees supports high-quality education for all students.

“The downturn in international undergraduate accepted applicants via Ucas points to a challenging environment for international student recruitment and university finances.

“The new Government’s support of international students has been welcomed by the sector, but we must go further to ensure the UK remains globally competitive and an attractive destination for international students.”

Jo Saxton, chief executive at Ucas, said: “I am pleased to see an increased number of UK 18-year-olds accepting places at universities and colleges in 2024.

“But what I’m even more delighted about, is that we are seeing record numbers of disadvantaged students taking this important next step.

“Removing barriers — both real and perceived — is an absolute priority for us, and it’s encouraging to see those numbers growing.”