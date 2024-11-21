‘Chummy’ UK-UAE links could stifle efforts to free detained Briton, warns family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Britain’s “chummy” relationship with the United Arab Emirates could be stifling efforts to free a British property developer imprisoned in Dubai, his family has said.

Ryan Cornelius’s brother-in-law told the PA news agency he does not have much hope of an intervention by the British Government, after an MP urged authorities in the Middle East to offer Mr Cornelius clemency before the UAE National Day on December 2.

Mr Cornelius, now aged 70, was detained in the UAE for 10 years in 2008 as part of a bank fraud case.

What has been done to Ryan has been done by people who concluded that what they did with Ryan was a matter of indifference to the British Government Chris Paget

Authorities extended his detention by 20 years in 2018, and a UN working group found in 2022 that his deprivation of liberty was arbitrary within category I – it “is clearly impossible to invoke any legal basis justifying the deprivation of liberty”; and category III – related to “non-observance of the international norms relating to the right to a fair trial”.

Foreign Office minister Anneliese Dodds said on Tuesday that the case “remains a priority” for her department.

But Mr Cornelius’s brother-in-law Chris Paget said after an adjournment debate about the case: “The family does not recognise much of what (Ms Dodds) said the Foreign Office has been doing.

“What has been done to Ryan has been done by people who concluded that what they did with Ryan was a matter of indifference to the British Government.

“British governments of successive stripes – I mean he’s been in prison now for over 16 and a half years, in arbitrary imprisonment – so successive governments have prioritised a close relationship, a close and chummy relationship with the UAE and have just not wanted anything to actually get in the way.”

Asked if he had much hope for Mr Cornelius’s release, Mr Paget – who spoke to his brother-in-law on Tuesday morning – replied: “Until the Government makes it clear that it will not accept this being done to a British citizen, that if they continue to do this to a British citizen there will be a cost, I don’t. Appeals have been made for clemency to the ruler of Dubai now for almost two years.

“Ryan will not live to see out the end of his sentence. He’s 70 now, he’ll be 84 by the time he completes his sentence.”

Ms Dodds had earlier told the Commons: “I want first of all to begin by recognising the awful toll that the last 16 years will have taken on Mr Cornelius, on his wife, children and the rest of his family and friends, and I was humbled to hear from (him) that we are joined by some of them here this evening.”

She said that since his arrest in 2008, Foreign Office consular staff in the UAE have visited him in prison, most recently in October.

“It was very clear to him that Mr Cornelius’s detention has had a devastating impact on them,” Ms Dodds continued.

“The family has demonstrated great strength and resilience over many years under very difficult circumstances indeed.”

She confirmed her colleague Hamish Falconer, the minister for the Middle East, had written to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and vice president and prime minister of the UAE, to repeat the Government’s interest in the case.

The FCDO has been failing for many years in its handling of state hostage taking and arbitrary detention of British nationals abroad, Ryan Cornelius included Tim Roca

She said although the Government cannot interfere in other countries’ judicial systems, “this case remains a priority for the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office)”, adding “our officials and ministers will continue to support Mr Cornelius and his family as best we can”.

Tim Roca, the Labour MP for Macclesfield, tabled the adjournment debate and urged authorities in the UAE to free Mr Cornelius “as a gesture of friendship”.

He described the case as “the arbitrary detention of a British citizen by a close ally and friend of the United Kingdom”.

Mr Roca added: “This case is raised very deliberately as we approach the National Day of the United Arab Emirates (Eid al Etihad) on December 2 in the hope, the earnest hope, that the authorities in Dubai will consider as a gesture of friendship towards our country granting clemency and pardoning Ryan Cornelius, building on our important alliance as two countries, together.”

He later said: “The difficult question that we have to ask ourselves is how we have reached this situation, this pass, where one of our citizens is languishing in the jail of what is a friendly country, a close ally, with all the damage potentially to UK-UAE relations that does.

“Now, I have huge admiration for the work of the FCDO and its staff, and I know from colleagues and friends around the globe how much the work of the FCDO is appreciated and respected on the world stage… but I have to say in all candour that the FCDO has been failing for many years in its handling of state hostage taking and arbitrary detention of British nationals abroad, Ryan Cornelius included.”

A UAE official said: “Ryan Cornelius illegally obtained a loan of £372 million by bribing staff members at Dubai Islamic Bank.

“Following a fair trial in which all due processes were followed, Mr Cornelius was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which was later lawfully extended as he had failed to repay the creditor (Dubai Islamic Bank) during this time – which is in line with UAE law.

“The whereabouts of the funds Mr Cornelius obtained are unknown.

“The UAE judicial system is independent and equitable, and guarantees the mandatory presence of a translator at all stages, the right to seek a lawyer at all stages, the provision of a lawyer at the state’s expense if the defendant cannot appoint legal counsel, and the right to appeal.

“In line with international standards, the UAE has stringent laws, regulations and procedures in place to ensure the physical and psychological wellbeing of detainees in its prisons.

“All inmates receive medical care as required. UAE state-level officials, the Public Prosecution, and diplomatic missions regularly visit correctional institutions, including the prison Mr Cornelius is held in, to verify and maintain the high standards of living conditions and treatment.”