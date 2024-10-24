Murder arrest after body found in missing person investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police recovered a body in East Sussex in the search for a missing man.

Wayne Woodgate, from Tunbridge Wells in Kent, was reported missing on October 17 after he was last seen entering a van in Goods Station Road.

Kent Police said officers found a body at a rural location in Peasmarsh on October 23, and Mr Woodgate’s family have been informed.

Detectives are appealing for drivers with any dash-cam footage, who recently travelled between Peasmarsh and Four Oaks on the A268, to assist in investigating the 54-year-old’s death.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber said: ‘We are specifically requesting any dash-cam for journeys made between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on October 17, and between 8.15am and 8.45am on October 20.”