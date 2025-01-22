Man dies after being ‘pushed down’ escalator at Tube station

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died weeks after reportedly being pushed down an escalator at an Underground station.

The Metropolitan Police said Ian Airlie was found dead at his home in Greenwich, south-east London, on October 10 last year.

His family told the force that the 48-year-old had reportedly been “pushed down” Waterloo station’s Jubilee Line escalator at 5.05pm on Sunday September 15.

Following the incident, Mr Airlie is believed to have spoken to security officers at the station and told them he had fallen on to a woman of south Asian appearance who also fell on the escalator, police said.

After leaving the Tube, Mr Airlie is then said to have spoken to a woman on a bus travelling from North Greenwich Underground station, who handed him a tissue because he was bleeding from above his left eye.

Police are appealing to these people, as well as anyone else who saw the incident, to come forward.

Mr Airlie’s death is tragic, and his family continue to mourn the loss of a loving son, partner, brother and uncle Detective Inspector Chris Rogers, Metropolitan Police

At the time of the incident, Mr Airlie was wearing a black T-shirt and light grey jogging bottoms. He had a turquoise and grey Mountain Warehouse rucksack on his back and was carrying a medium-sized black suitcase.

The Met said a post-mortem examination on October 29 was inconclusive and they are awaiting the result of further tests.

Detective Inspector Chris Rogers, who is leading the investigation, said: “Mr Airlie’s death is tragic, and his family continue to mourn the loss of a loving son, partner, brother and uncle.

“We are determined to piece together the events, and give Mr Airlie’s family the answers they are searching for.

“You can assist us by coming forward with any information. However small it may seem to you, this could be the key we need to unlock the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 101, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111, quoting 01/942310/24.