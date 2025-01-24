UK politicians may follow Trump’s approach, former Civil Service chief says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK politicians could be inspired to replicate Donald Trump’s “extreme transparency”, the country’s former top civil servant has said.

Simon Case, who served as Cabinet Secretary for four years, praised the US president’s “impressive political theatre” in signing a raft of executive orders that range from trade, immigration and civil rights since returning to office on Monday.

Mr Case said it is difficult to imagine a British prime minister drawing large crowds like those seen at Mr Trump’s rallies and that politicians may follow his approach.

He wrote in the Daily Telegraph: “With impressive political theatre, President Trump has signed executive orders issuing his commands across the reaches of the federal government.

“It is harder to imagine a British prime minister filling a stadium with adoring fans to witness the signature of memos instructing Whitehall to do this or that.

“Nevertheless, the extreme transparency of Trump’s approach might be something that more politicians in the UK are willing to try in future, given the declining public interest in and trust in politics.”

In the first hours of his presidency, Mr Trump pardoned hundreds of people for their roles in the January 6 2021 riot at the US Capitol, withdrew the US from the Paris climate accords and the World Health Organisation, declared a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, and sought to end automatic citizenship for anyone born in America.

He also signed an order that intends to pause a ban on TikTok for 75 days to give its China-based parent company more time to find an approved buyer.

Mr Case stood down from his former role on health grounds at the end of 2024 after an eventful four years in the job which included the Covid-19 pandemic, partygate, rows around Boris Johnson’s conduct and steering the Civil Service through the death of the Queen and coronation of the King.