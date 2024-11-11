Play tells story of pioneering transgender woman who drove Ulsterbus in 1970s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The story of a pioneering transgender woman who drove an Ulsterbus in the 1970s is set to be told in a new play.

Suspect Device chronicles the life of Wilma Creith and will be performed on a vintage Ulsterbus at Belfast Castle as part of the Outburst Queer Arts Festival next week.

Creith, who died at the age of 47 in 1980 just days after having a successful gender reassignment operation, has been described as being “way ahead of her time”.

The play tells how she was supported by the then head of Ulsterbus and Citybus, Werner Huebeck, and initially drove a bus as “Bill” in the Holywood area but had to live permanently as a woman for two years to qualify for gender reassignment surgery.

We still have a long way to go to achieve trans acceptance in Northern Ireland, so it is vital to remember that our past is full of vibrant trans lives, including Wilma’s Robyn Archer, Belfast Trans Resource Centre

Mr Huebeck, known for his bravery in carrying bombs off buses during Northern Ireland’s Troubles, first met Creith as they carried out work as an electrician at his house, and offered them a job.

In 1977, Creith founded a helpline and a support group for the trans community which was based at the offices of Cara-Friend in University Street, Belfast.

The 1980s bus, from where the play will be performed, has been fitted with an integrated audio visual lighting and sound design and will create an immersive theatrical experience for audiences at its location parked at Belfast Castle.

Paula McFetridge, artistic director of Kabosh, who is directing the play, described a story of “incredible courage and determination”.

“When we heard about Wilma we thought this is a story that has to be told. It is one of incredible courage and determination during the height of the conflict. Wilma was a warm, kind person who wanted to be true to herself,” she said.

Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray said Suspect Device “really reflects one of the core themes of our Belfast 2024 programme – our people – and the contributions individuals like Wilma have made to our city’s development”.

“She was way ahead of her time in her response to the hardships she faced, particularly living through a time of great social and political upheaval, and her journey is inspirational to a community that continues to face struggles and challenges today,” he said.

“I’m very much looking forward to learning more about Wilma’s life and her personality from this fantastic production by Kabosh.”

Robyn Archer, director at Belfast Trans Resource Centre, who supported the play’s development added: “Wilma is an iconic figure in Belfast’s trans story.

“We still have a long way to go to achieve trans acceptance in Northern Ireland, so it is vital to remember that our past is full of vibrant trans lives, including Wilma’s.

“Giving voice to trans narratives from our past helps folks understand that we’ve always been here, and always will be.”

Suspect Device will be performed as part of Outburst Queer Arts Festival from November 19 to December 1.