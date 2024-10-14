Changes to Legacy Act risk Troubles veterans’ reputations – shadow minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Government’s repeal of the Legacy Act leaves Troubles veterans at risk of damage to “their lives and reputations”, a shadow minister has said.

Shadow veterans minister Andrew Bowie said the Government’s changes to the Legacy legislation had caused “concern” among veterans as he paid tribute to those killed in the Brighton Hotel bombing on the 40th anniversary of the attack.

On October 12 1984, the Provisional IRA attempted to assassinate then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher at the Grand Hotel in Brighton, killing five people including the Conservative MP Sir Anthony Berry and injuring more than 30.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday, Mr Bowie described the attack as “one of the most appalling and audacious attacks of terrorism on British soil”.

The Conservative MP referred to the previous government’s Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act, which was passed despite being widely opposed by all parties in Northern Ireland as well as victims’ groups.

The Act provided some legal immunity to perpetrators of crimes in Northern Ireland during the Troubles in return for their co-operation with a truth recovery body – the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

On coming into Government after the election, Labour pledged to repeal the Act but has said it will retain the ICRIR.

Mr Bowie told MPs: “The peace in Northern Ireland and indeed across these islands as we enjoy today, was hard won over many decades, but hard-won also was the protection afforded to our veterans who served our country through the Troubles.”

He added: “That protection was achieved through the Northern Ireland Legacy Bill, but there is now concern within the veteran community that the repeal and replacement of that act proposed by the new Government puts these men and women at risk, many of whom are now well into retirement.

“So can (the minister) assure me and assure them that they will be protected and that those who served our country with distinction and valour over so many years will never be at the mercy of those seeking to distort their service or damage their lives and reputations?”

Defence minister Al Carns said the Government recognises “the important service of veterans and serving personnel for the sacrifices they made to keep us all safe from Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

“Now, I didn’t serve in the Troubles, but I did serve in Northern Ireland, and I understand them.

“You have my absolute commitment that individuals will get the correct welfare and appropriate legal support to any individual that needs to go through legal proceedings.”