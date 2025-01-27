Train operator says there is ‘more work to be done’ to boost workforce diversity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train operator has said there is “more work to be done” to encourage women and people from diverse backgrounds to join the industry.

TransPennine Express (TPE) has unveiled a new photography exhibition at two railway stations to celebrate its “inclusive” workforce.

Portraits of 15 members of staff are being displayed at Manchester Victoria and Hull Paragon until Sunday.

TPE people director Nicola Buckley said: “We’re incredibly proud to be making progress in making our business more inclusive, and we will continue to strive to make sure everyone that works here feels sense of belonging and that every individual, of every background and culture, feels heard and celebrated.

“The launch of this new installation is not only a celebration of our diverse workforce, but a call out to anyone who is considering a role in the rail industry to apply, whatever background they may have.

“It took the majority of the past 200 years to create change, but there’s still more work to be done, at both TPE and within the industry, to inspire more women and more people from diverse backgrounds to join the rail sector.”

The industry is marking the 200th anniversary of the world’s first passenger train service this year, when the Stockton and Darlington Railway in north-east England opened on September 27 1825.

TPE said that, since April 2024, women represent 26% of the people it has hired and 33% of the people it has promoted internally.

Over the past year the percentage of applicants from ethnic groups for roles within the operator has risen to 30%.

People who identify as LGBT+ comprise 10% of the workforce, TPE added.