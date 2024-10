Thousands gather for Tommy Robinson’s protest as activist remains in custody

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters gathered in central London for a planned protest which the political activist missed after he was remanded into custody by police.

Demonstrators carried placards reading “Two tier Keir fuelled the riots” as they headed from Victoria station to Parliament Square on Saturday.

“Bring back Rwanda” and “Stop the Boats” signs were also hoisted by demonstrators – some of whom were drinking cans and glasses of alcohol.

Two arrests were made at the demonstration, one on suspicion of a breach of the Public Order Act conditions in place and an alleged breach of the peace, and one on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence, the Metropolitan Police said.

A counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism also took place in the capital, with thousands joining after being urged to “take to the streets” in a “massive anti-fascist demonstration”.

Two arrests were made near the Stand Up to Racism protest – one woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault – who was later de-arrested, and another arrest was made after an officer was allegedly assaulted, the force added.

And one arrest was made on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence after a racist remark was allegedly directed at an officer, with the Met saying it had not been confirmed which protest the person was attending.

In separate action, a few hundred people gathered on the corner of Trafalgar Square for the United Families and Friends Campaign (UFFC) march to Downing Street, where a letter was handed in for Sir Keir Starmer, in a protest over deaths in custody.

Activists held signs reading “No justice”, “no-one forgotten, nothing forgiven” and “no to hatred, no to fascism”, while others carried images of people they say died in custody.

The family of Chris Kaba, who was fatally shot by police marksman Martyn Blake – who was cleared of murder on Monday, attended the UFFC march.

Robinson, 41, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of being in contempt of court after the airing of a film at a protest in Trafalgar Square in July.

He attended Folkestone police station on Friday where he was remanded ahead of a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday concerning allegations that he breached a 2021 High Court order barring him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

It is understood the airing of a film, titled Silenced, at the Trafalgar Square demonstration is one of six actions alleged to have breached the injunction between June and July.

The film is also pinned to the top of his X account.

Robinson was separately charged on Friday with failing to provide his mobile phone access code to police under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Kent Police said.

The Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police were supported by officers from other forces across the country for the protests on Saturday, and before the protests the Met said there would be a “significant police presence” to ensure the two groups are kept apart.

Those attending the protest organised by Robinson marched from Victoria station to the southern end of Whitehall, while the counter-protest formed at Regent Street St James’s and finished at the northern end of Whitehall.

Many demonstrators on Robinson’s march hoisted Union and England flags – with several Make America Great Again flags in support of Donald Trump also in the crowd.

Some demonstrators wore “I am Peter Lynch” badges, in reference to a 61-year-old man who died in prison after being jailed for screaming abuse at riot police outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.

A stage was erected in Parliament Street where speeches and musical performances took place as demonstrators chanted “We want Tommy out”.

Interim Ukip leader Nick Tenconi was among the speakers at the demonstration.

And before the march started, chants of “Oh Tommy, Tommy” and “We want Starmer out” were heard.

The PA news agency understands Robinson will be held in custody in Folkestone until his court hearing on Monday.

He was released on unconditional bail in July and subsequently left the country, with Adam Payter, representing the Solicitor General, telling the High Court there “was nothing to prevent him from doing so”.

Mr Justice Johnson issued a warrant for Robinson’s arrest but ordered that it not be carried out “until early October” to allow Robinson time to indicate that he would attend the next hearing voluntarily or to apply to “set aside” the warrant.

Robinson posted a video of himself arriving at Luton Airport on October 20 and said he was surprised he had not been arrested.

He applied to set aside the warrant but his application was dismissed by Mr Justice Johnson on Friday.

The separate charge under the Terrorism Act relates to his arrest in July at a port in Kent, where he was accused of “frustration” of police counter-terrorism powers.

He allegedly failed to provide his mobile phone access code to officers at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone.

Under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, police are allowed to stop anyone passing through a UK port “to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism”.

The person who is detained can be held for up to six hours, is legally obliged to answer questions and must provide the password or access number for electronic devices, or be held to have committed a criminal offence if they refuse.

Robinson said he objected to a request from police for the number to his phone because there was privileged information on the device relating to an ongoing High Court case.