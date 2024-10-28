Watch live: Tommy Robinson due in court for hearing over contempt of court claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Watch live as Tommy Robinson is due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court in London on Monday, 28 October, for a hearing over contempt of court claims.

The 41-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is expected to appear at the two-day hearing concerning allegations that he breached a 2021 High Court order barring him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

Mr Robinson is accused of being in contempt of court after the airing of a film at a protest in Trafalgar Square in July.

He went to Folkestone police station on Friday where he was remanded into custody and separately charged with failing to provide his mobile phone access code to police under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Mr Robinson was released on unconditional bail in July and subsequently left the country, with Adam Payter, representing the Solicitor General, telling the High Court there “was nothing to prevent him from doing so”.

Mr Justice Johnson issued a warrant for Robinson’s arrest but ordered that it not be carried out “until early October” to allow Robinson time to indicate that he would attend the next hearing voluntarily or to apply to “set aside” the warrant.