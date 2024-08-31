Oasis say all shows in UK and Ireland have sold out

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

All of the UK and Ireland dates for Oasis’s reunion tour have sold out in less than a day, the band announced.

Since 9am on Saturday, when shows at Edinburgh, London, Cardiff and Manchester went on general sale, fans have aired their frustrations at being kicked off ticket selling websites and being quoted hiked prices for Noel and Liam Gallagher’s reunion tour.

At 7pm, the Manchester rockers posted on X saying: “Oasis Live ‘25 UK and Ireland tickets have now sold out.

“Please be aware of counterfeit and void tickets appearing on the secondary market. Tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @TicketmasterUK and @Twickets.”

Ticketmaster had already announced at 1.23pm that Irish shows at Dublin’s Croke Park had sold out.

Fans reported struggling to load Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts’ website Gigs and Tours and also See Tickets, which both appeared to be offline for much of the day.

Some claimed they were “suspended” by Ticketmaster UK and Ireland after it accused them of being “bots”.

Staff from the site’s customer service office told worried customers they needed to make sure they were only “only using one tab, clear your cookies, and ensure you aren’t using any VPN software on your device”.

Scott McLean, 28, who logged into his account on the ticket-selling website at 7.30am on Saturday ahead of Irish sales opening at 8am, claimed he was worse off after trying to follow this guidance.

Some tickets also more than doubled in price from around £148 to about £355 on Ticketmaster after fans waited for hours to secure their place at the Oasis Live 25 shows.

An explanation by the website about the “in-demand standing ticket” price says: “The event organiser has priced these tickets according to their market value.

“Tickets do not include VIP packages. Availability and pricing are subject to change.”

Ticketmaster told the PA news agency it does not set prices, and shared a link to its website where it says costs can be “fixed or market-based”.

It is believed that ticket prices are set by promoters, not artists.

Oasis tickets have already been relisted on ticket exchange and reselling websites Viagogo and Stubhub for thousands of pounds.

Cris Miller, Viagogo global managing director, defended his website, saying “resale is legal in the UK and fans are always protected by our guarantee that they will receive their tickets in time for the event or their money back”.

Fans have been urging the Gallagher brothers to get back together since they disbanded 15 years ago, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009.

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis.

Noel, 57, quit the group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.

While confirming the brothers’ acrimonious split was at an end on Tuesday by saying “the great wait is over” for the reunion dates, the band said Oasis Live 25 would be a world tour.

Shows outside Europe will be confirmed at a later date.

On Saturday, Noel watched his home team Manchester City beat West Ham United 3-1 at London Stadium as the gig tickets went on sale.

A Government spokeswoman said in a statement to PA: “Everyone deserves a fair chance to see their favourite artists live, that is why vendors are required by law to be transparent about their ticket prices.

“We want to go further to put fans back at the heart of music, and will bring in protections to stop people being ripped off by touts.”

Consumer rights and unfair trading regulation can also be enforced to tackle the issue.