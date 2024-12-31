Three stolen puppies found but four still missing, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Three of seven lurcher puppies stolen just days after Christmas have been found but the search continues for four more, police said.

The five-week-old dogs were reported stolen from Shroton in Dorset after people gained entry to a building between 10.50pm and 11.10pm on Saturday.

Police said on Tuesday three of the puppies have been found after extensive searches but the hunt continues for the dogs which remain missing.

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from East Dorset and a 22-year-old woman from Wimborne on suspicion of burglary. They have been released on bail and inquiries are ongoing, the force said.

On Monday, officers shared a photograph of the puppies which are still reliant on their mother to feed and survive.

Pc Sebastian Haggett, of Dorset Police’s rural crime team, said: “Whilst the family is overjoyed to have three of the puppies home, we are desperately trying to locate the other four.

“Should you become aware of their location we would urge you to get in contact. Due to the large public attention on this matter, it may be that these puppies are discarded and we ask the public to remain vigilant and get in contact with any possible information.

“We will relentlessly pursue this matter and this investigation demonstrates the best of multiple policing teams working together to tackle suspected rural crime. We thank the public for sharing our appeal and helping it get widespread attention. Let’s get these missing puppies home.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240197969.