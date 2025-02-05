Three players win £1 million in lottery draw
Saturday’s jackpot will be an estimated £4 million after no players won Wednesday’s top prize.
Three ticket-holders have won £1 million in Wednesday’s National Lottery Lotto draw but no one took home the top prize.
The winning Lotto numbers were 26, 27, 34, 41, 51 and 54 and the bonus number was 52.
No players matched all six main numbers to win the jackpot, but three matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball for a £1 million prize each.
Set of balls one and draw machine Guinevere were used.
In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the main draw, no ticket-holders matched all five numbers for the top £350,000 prize.
However, four players won £13,000 each by matching four of the five numbers.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 13, 22, 27, 38 and 39 and the Thunderball was 08.
While no ticket-holders won the £500,000 prize for matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball, one player matched the five regular numbers, to earn them £5,000.