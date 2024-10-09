What the papers say – October 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The affairs of Westminster are leading the headlines this Thursday, with tax threats and the Tory leadership vote dominating newsstands.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, and The Guardian splash on Labour’s “£25 billion of tax rises”.

The Daily Express leads on the “Winter Fuel” pensioners, who the paper claims are now facing the Labour tax raid.

The Metro and The Independent report on the leadership battle for the Conservative Party, with James Cleverly now out of contention.

The i, the Financial Times, and the Daily Mail all focus on a Labour “revolution for workers”.

The Sun reports on the Home Secretary’s admission she received free Taylor Swift tickets after pushing for a VIP escort for the star.

The Daily Mirror leads on the sad tale of a teenager dead and her killer unmasked in the press.

Lastly, the Daily Star splashes on office tea rounds.