Ex-Police Federation chairman ‘made sexual comment’ about slain officer’s widow

The former head of the Police Federation made a sexual comment about the widow of an officer killed in the line of duty, a disciplinary tribunal has heard.

John Apter said he would like to “comfort” Pc Andrew Harper’s widow Lissie Harper in his hotel room, shortly before she collected a posthumous award on behalf of her late husband, the hearing was told.

Pc Harper, who worked for Thames Valley Police, was killed while responding to a bike theft by three teenagers in Berkshire in August 2019 just four weeks after getting married.

Mrs Harper was made an MBE in 2022 for her campaign to strengthen the law in his memory.

Experienced officer Mr Apter, who once publicly criticised the problem of “misogyny” in the force, is also alleged to have touched a woman’s bottom and made a sexual comment to a federation member of staff.

Mr Apter denies making inappropriate comments or sexual touching, the hearing held at Hampshire Constabulary strategic headquarters in Eastleigh, near Southampton was told.

The panel heard that while talking about Mrs Harper during a staff “huddle” before the award ceremony in January 2020, Mr Apter told colleagues: “I’d like to comfort her in my hotel room.”

The comment was “sexual in nature” and the group reaction was “awkward”, barrister Cecily White, presenting the case, said.

The tribunal also heard that in 2021, Mr Apter touched a woman’s bottom before asking her: “Is that OK?”.

The former officer later denied touching the woman inappropriately, but admitted to scratching her back after she “light-heartedly” told him it was itchy, Ms White said.The former officer’s actions demonstrated a clear “pattern of behaviour”, Ms White said.

The panel heard that in 2019, Mr Apter told a pregnant Police Federation colleague “maybe you’ll get a bum now”.

But giving evidence, the colleague said there had been a “witch hunt” against Mr Apter who was actually a “really nice guy”.

Mr Apter was suspended by the Police Federation in December 2021 amid accusations over his conduct on four occasions that year.

He was also suspended from duty by Hampshire Constabulary.

Mr Apter formerly led the Police Federation of England and Wales, which represents more than 130,000 officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector.

He was being investigated over two potential criminal allegations of sexual assault but prosecutors found evidence provided by watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) did not meet the level for a prosecution.

Mr Apter, who started his career in policing in 1992, had spoken out against the use of sexist nicknames as part of a canteen culture in the police in 2021, after the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer.

He wrote in the Sunday Times: “Misogyny is not just a problem for women, it’s a problem for us all. Far too often there is silence when this takes place, and through this inaction, we are failing each other and wider society.

“We need to consign to the history books some of our canteen culture where sexist nicknames and derogatory remarks are made. When banter crosses the line to become sexist, derogatory or homophobic, that’s when it ceases to be banter.”

The disciplinary tribunal continues.