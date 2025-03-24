Teenagers convicted of rape

Note: the convictions of these two youths were quashed on appeal in May 1994.
Two teenagers were detained for four years at the Old Bailey yesterday for taking part in the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
Judge Bruce Laughland lifted an order banning the identification of MW, 17, and NC, 16, both of the White City Estate, Shepherd's Bush, west London. He said: 'If you are old enough to commit rape, you are old enough to pay the penalty.'
An 18-year-old, also convicted of rape, cannot be named as he faces other charges.
This article was amended on 24 March, 2025, to include the update that the convictions were quashed and to remove the individuals’ names.
