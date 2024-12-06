Teenager who wrote to Kate among Christmas carol service congregation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A teenager who sends letters of support to cancer patients and the first man to run the London Marathon with an oxygen machine will be among guests at a Christmas carol service hosted by the Princess of Wales.

Love and empathy are the themes of this year’s event which will celebrate individuals who have supported others.

Taking her seat in Westminster Abbey will be 18-year-old Olivia Bowditch from Dorset.

She volunteers at a charity called From Me To You Letters which sends anonymous messages to cancer patients to make them feel loved and supported.

She has been a volunteer for a number of years and wanted to help people experiencing cancer feel less lonely.

Ms Bowditch sent a letter to Kate earlier this year, sharing her support and telling her about the charity and her volunteer work.

Shyla Brown, nine, from Cambridgeshire, who has raised more than £2,000 walking marathons, running bake sales and cycling 100 miles around Wisbech, will also be among the congregation.

Her best friend at primary school, Harrison, and his brother suffer from the degenerative Batten disease – a lifelong condition affecting sight, memory and physical ability.

All the money raised went to Harrison’s family.

Diven Halai, who lives with interstitial lung disease, will also be at the abbey.

In 2022, Mr Halai, from London, became the first man to run the London Marathon with an oxygen machine, raising £20,000 for Asthma + Lung UK.

He has since taken part in the Vitality 10K, Royal Parks Half Marathon and the London 10K for Asthma + Lung UK.

He has also inspired 24 friends, family and colleagues to get involved in running events to raise money.

Also taking their seats at the service will be Allen Vesper Miller and Joan Miller, a couple in their 80s from Moray in Scotland.

The pair regularly show empathy and kindness in their local community, taking their neighbours to hospital appointments, which is a round trip of five hours driving.

They have also cared for a terminally ill neighbour with kidney failure and are involved in village activities.

A Paralympian will also be among the congregation in the form of swimmer Ellie Challis, from Essex.

At 16 months old, she lost her lower limbs and arms through meningitis.

She went on to become a Paralympic swimmer for Team GB, clinching a gold medal at the Paris Games this year.

Christopher Hall, from Hertfordshire, founder of the Christopher Hall Foundation which focuses on promoting empowerment and inclusivity through the power of photography, will be in the abbey as well.

He was homeless for two years and, through support from a charity, he found a talent for photography which helped get him back on his feet.

He is passionate about giving a voice to those facing adversity and discrimination.