Teenager dies after car crashes into wall during police chase in Sheffield
The 18-year-old was killed in a crash in the Hyde Park Walk area of the city on Monday afternoon
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A teenager has died after a car crashed into a wall during a police chase in Sheffield.
The 18-year-old was killed in a crash in the Hyde Park Walk area of the city on Monday afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were in the area just before 1pm on a pre-planned operation.
A spokesperson for the force said a black Ford Fiesta believed to have been stolen “reacted to the police presence and tried to flee the scene”.
They said the Fiesta crashed into a wall following a short pursuit.
“An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he has sadly died as a result of his injuries. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers,” the spokesperson said.
East Bank Road was closed while officers conducted their work, but has since reopened.
The force is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident with information, dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
Officers are particularly interested in anyone who may have been in the City Road, Park Grange Road, Spring Lane and Northern Avenue areas.
The spokesperson added: “As is standard for such incidents, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”