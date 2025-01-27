Teenager appears in court accused of terrorism following arrest outside mosque
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces three charges.
A teenager has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences after being arrested outside a mosque.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday after being arrested outside Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Laird Street, Greenock, on Thursday.
He faces three terrorism charges, one of which alleges he prepared to commit terrorism or to assist another person to do so.
The other two charges both allege he collected or made a record of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, or that he possessed a document or record containing such information.
The teenager, of Greenock, made no plea or declaration at the private hearing and was remanded in custody pending a further court date.
Police Scotland arrested a second 16-year-old boy in the town during their investigation on Thursday, in connection with a separate terrorism offence.
He was released without charge on the same day, pending further inquiries.