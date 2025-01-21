Teenager arrested after Kai Havertz’s wife sent abuse on social media
A teenager has been arrested after Arsenal forward Kai Havertz’s wife Sophia was sent social media abuse following the club’s third-round exit to Manchester United in the FA Cup.
His wife, Sophia, who is expecting her first child with the Germany international, said she received abusive messages on Instagram.
Hertfordshire Constabulary on Tuesday said a 17-year-old boy from St Albans has been arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications.
The force said he has been bailed while inquiries continue.