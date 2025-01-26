Teenager arrested after vehicle driven at police officer in Greater Manchester
The female officer was seriously injured at a retail park in Cheadle.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a vehicle was driven at a police officer in Greater Manchester.
The female officer was seriously injured during the “truly shocking” incident at a retail park in Cheadle on Saturday night, and was taken to hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said in a statement: “We received a report of people acting suspiciously inside a vehicle in the car park.
“As the responding police officer walked towards the vehicle, she reported that the vehicle was driven at speed towards her, hitting her.
“The officer was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.”
Chief Inspector John Picton said: “This incident is truly shocking, and shows how quickly situations our frontline officers attend can escalate.
“There is absolutely no explanation as to why this incident needed to end the way it did.
“Our officers go to work every day to provide an outstanding service to the communities they serve, and achieve fantastic results in situations that are often challenging.
“Assaults on our officers are completely unacceptable and won’t be tolerated. In this case, the officer suffered serious injuries.
“Our investigation is continuing, and the officer is being supported by all of us at the Stockport district. She is recovering well.”