Afghan embassy in London to close after Taliban sacks staff

Afghanistan’s embassy in London is to close after the Taliban government sacked all the staff based there.

The closure follows an announcement by the Taliban in July that it would no longer recognise embassies set up by the previous regime, including the mission in Princes Gate, Kensington.

Afghan ambassador to the UK Zalmai Rassoul said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the embassy will close on September 27 “at the official request of the host country”.

He added: “We thank and appreciate all colleagues, citizens, and related institutions who have sincerely co-operated with the Afghan Embassy in London during this period.”

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “The embassy is being closed following the dismissal of its staff by the Taliban.”

Many Afghan embassies in Europe have continued to operate since the fall of Kabul in August 2021, while others, including the embassy in Washington DC, have been forced to close due to lack of support from the Taliban regime.

The UK does not recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan and has moved its own embassy from Kabul to Qatar.

But the Government has previously said there is “no alternative to engaging pragmatically with the current administration”, and the UK continues to work with other nations to provide humanitarian support to the Afghan people.