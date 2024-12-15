Expert warns of ‘massive’ risk from unexploded ordnance in Syria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The extent of unexploded ordnance littering Syria will be “massive” and poses a particular threat to children returning to the country, a landmine-clearing leader has warned.

Since the fall of the Assad regime last weekend, the Halo Trust has seen a tenfold increase in emergency calls from Syrians worried about landmines and other dormant bombs.

The Halo Trust has produced an estimated “heat map” of the areas thought to be contaminated with millions of cluster munitions, landmines and unexploded weaponry, with swathes of cities and towns affected.

Callum Peebles, who oversees the organisation’s work in the Middle East, said the deadly legacy of the civil war means people could be returning to communities which are strewn with dangerous explosives.

The Scotland-based charity, which is the world’s largest landmine-clearing organisation, is currently assessing the situation in Syria to see if it can expand operations.

It has been active in the north-west and south of the country since 2017, safely disposing of thousands of pieces of dangerous ordnance in these areas.

However the Halo Trust has not had a presence in parts of Syria which until recently were held by the Assad regime.

A rapid rebel offensive toppled Bashar Assad’s government last Sunday, following a civil war which first broke out in 2011.

The momentous change in the country has led to many Syrian refugees questioning whether the time is right to return.

Mr Peebles told the PA news agency the Halo Trust is waiting to see whether there is potential to operate in other parts of the country, as this would require permission from the new government.

He said: “Without a doubt, the extent of explosive contamination is unclear but will be massive.

“What we want to do is see how Halo can lead the charge to try and make an impact as soon as possible.

“We worry about the impact on people’s lives and livelihoods as they are rightfully wanting to return home.”

Mr Peebles, who is originally from Stirlingshire and is now based in Salisbury, encouraged people to take care if they are returning to areas which have seen warfare in the past.

He continued: “We would always encourage people to speak to Halo or other mine clearance authorities.

“It’s very easy to say but hard to do – but if you have young children in a post-conflict environment, it’s really important that you try and limit their movement, because children are inquisitive.

“And so often they’re the ones that get injured or killed.”

Children should be warned against touching unusual foreign items, he said, while recognising it will be impossible to entirely curtail children’s curiosity.

As well as mine clearance, the Halo Trust also provides education on the risks of landmines and unexploded ordnance.

I’ve never seen anything quite like it Damian O’Brien

The charity says an international effort will be required to make Syria safe from explosive contamination.

Damian O’Brien, Halo’s Syria programme manager, said: “I’ve never seen anything quite like it. Tens of thousands of people are passing through heavily mined areas on a daily basis causing unnecessary fatal accidents.

“The fighting forces have melted away from the front lines, leaving vast areas littered with explosives.”

Mouiad Alnofoly, Halo’s Syria operations manager, said: “In the past week, as people have tried returning to their homes and farmland, we have had a ten-fold increase in calls to the hotline.

“The phone is ringing non-stop.”