‘Troubling’ rise in people admitted to hospital due to lack of vitamins

There has been a “troubling” increase in the number of people admitted to hospital for health problems caused by a lack of vitamins, new data shows.

NHS figures analysed by the PA news agency show a dramatic rise in people with a main diagnosis of anaemia (caused by lack of iron) and B vitamin deficiencies.

The Royal College of GPs said the findings are “very concerning” and highlight how a nutritious diet is becoming “increasingly unaffordable” for some.

Symptoms of iron deficiency include being very pale, irritability, fatigue, increased heart rate, sore or swollen tongue, and enlarged spleen.

The condition can cause heart failure if left untreated.

In the year 2023/24, there were 191,927 hospital admissions in England where the main reason was a lack of iron, up 11% on the previous year’s 173,227.

The 2023/24 figure is also up almost 10-fold on the 20,396 hospital admissions for a lack of iron in 1998/99.

Meanwhile, for B vitamin deficiency (other than folate), there were 2,630 admissions in 2023/24 where this was the main reason, up 15% on the 2,236 in 2022/23 and more than triple the 833 in 1998/1999.

Vitamin B12 or folate deficiency anaemia led to 3,490 hospital admissions in 2023/24, similar to the previous year, but up four-fold from 836 in 1998/99.

Overall, when looking at patients admitted for any reason but also recorded as having a vitamin deficiency, the numbers are even higher.

In 2023/24, there were 804,936 courses of NHS treatment involving people who had iron deficiency anaemia, up from 721,650 the year before.

It is very concerning that cases of nutrition-related anaemia serious enough to warrant hospital admission have seen such a substantial increase over the past 25 years Professor Kamila Hawthorne, Royal College of GPs

There were also 38,140 courses of treatment involving people with vitamin B12 deficiency anaemia, up from 35,983 the year before, alongside 227,097 for other B vitamin deficiency, up from 201,320.

Symptoms of B vitamin deficiency can vary but include fatigue, muscle problems, breathlessness, headaches, pale skin, vision problems and heart palpitations.

The data further showed 486 courses of treatment involved people with vitamin C deficiency, up from 338 the previous year, while 773 involved a lack of calcium, up from 758.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “It is very concerning that cases of nutrition-related anaemia serious enough to warrant hospital admission have seen such a substantial increase over the past 25 years.

“The near 10-fold rise in admissions for patients with a diagnosis of iron deficiency and a four-fold increase in folate deficiencies – primarily caused by a lack of nutrition in the diet – is particularly troubling.

“While treatable with supplements or dietary changes, it comes with the risk of complications – in children, iron deficiency can be detrimental to development and has been linked to poorer attainment at school.”

Prof Hawthorne said the link between overall health and nutrition “is well established” and a “poor diet can increase a patient’s risk of developing certain health conditions, while also exacerbating existing conditions”.

It is unacceptable that a developed nation like the UK should see an increase in the number of conditions that can be linked to poverty and poor nutrition and yet this is the reality Professor Kamila Hawthorne, Royal College of GPs

She added: “We have seen fresh, healthier foods spike in price over the last few years, making a nutritious diet increasingly unaffordable for some, while ‘fast foods’ are cheap, are filling and easy to access, but are low in nutritious content.

“GPs are on the front line of this public health crisis, caring for patients who are experiencing the health consequences of growing deprivation.

“A recent survey of our members found that 74% of GPs have seen an increase in the number of presentations linked to poverty over the past year.

“It is unacceptable that a developed nation like the UK should see an increase in the number of conditions that can be linked to poverty and poor nutrition and yet this is the reality.”

Good sources of iron in the diet include red meat, kidney beans, edamame beans and chickpeas, nuts, breakfast cereals with added vitamins and dried fruit, such as dried apricots.

B vitamins and folate are found in broccoli, Brussels sprouts, leafy vegetables, such as cabbage, kale, spring greens and spinach, and chickpeas and kidney beans.

Meanwhile, good sources of vitamin B12 include meat, fish, milk, cheese and eggs.

Our 10-Year Health Plan will shift the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention and will include action to ensure people have access to a healthy and balanced diet Government spokesman

Prof Hawthorne said the Government must commit to a prevention-based approach to health, which will not only improve people’s quality of life “but ultimately alleviate pressures on the health service”.

A Government spokesman said: “Lord Darzi’s report laid bare the poor health of our nation, which is putting pressure on our NHS services.

“Our 10-Year Health Plan will shift the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention and will include action to ensure people have access to a healthy and balanced diet.

“Through the Plan for Change, we will fix the foundations of the country to ensure everyone lives healthier lives for longer.”