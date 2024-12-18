Woman still in hospital with ‘long road to recovery’ after Sydenham shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A woman injured in a triple shooting last month that left a father-to-be dead remains in hospital and faces a “long road to recovery”, according to police.

Curtis Green, 30, died from gunshot injuries at the scene in the Wells Park Road area of Sydenham, south-east London, on November 10.

It happened after a party at a property in Hensford Gardens that had started the night before.

A woman was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to her legs and a third person attended hospital with the same injuries, both described as non-life threatening.

Two arrests have since been made and both people remain on bail, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend, who is leading the homicide investigation, joined the family of Mr Green in making a fresh appeal for information.

She said: “Three people, including Curtis, were shot.

“While the other two people survived, one remains in hospital and has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

“The investigation has progressed, we have made two arrests, and these two people remain on police bail while we make further inquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information about what happened at the party, especially those outside Hensford Gardens at the time of the incident, to come forward.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who may have left prior and from those who were present at the time of the shooting.

“You may not think you have any key information, but it may prove vital to assist us with our investigation.

We appeal to the community’s morals, values and integrity to stand for justice and to stop the violence that is happening far too frequently Curtis Green's family

“We will support you throughout the process and will try our best to ensure that we are able to protect your identity if you have concerns.

“All information, even the slightest bit, is important and relevant to us.

“Curtis’s family have to face Christmas not knowing what happened in the moments leading up to his death.

“You can come forward and provide them with the clarity they deserve.

“If you feel you know anything then please do not hesitate to get in contact with us.”

Mr Green’s family revealed in a statement issued last month that he was a father-to-be, with a child due in five months.

In a new appeal issued via the Met, his family said: “We are appealing for people to come forward with any information they may know pertaining to our beloved Curtis.

“Curtis loved his family, loved his community and worked hard to establish businesses to uplift people physically and spiritually.

“We appeal to the community’s morals, values and integrity to stand for justice and to stop the violence that is happening far too frequently.

“We, Curtis’ family, are all devastated and heartbroken and will never be the same, having to live without such a vibrant, inspirational, loving person in our lives will be torture.”